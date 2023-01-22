Naperville Central boys bowling punches ticket to state while Reavis wins Sectional

IC Catholic is hosting one of the four boys bowling sectionals across the state of Illinois at the Glendale Heights Bowlero. Reavis, Glenbrook North and regional champion Naperville Central boys bowling are all hoping to advance to state next weekend. Naperville North junior Holden Randall is competing in his first sectional as an individual. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Glenbrook North and Reavis jump out to early lead

After a strong morning session, Naperville Central turns to Nathan McKinley to step in off the bench for Tommy Kradenpoth. The senior delivers in a big way with four clutch games all over 189 to help the Redhawks stay in the top four in the standings. The top six teams will be moving on to the state meet.

Another senior who has come up big all season long is Sean Lee. He is fired up after starting the fifth game with five strikes in a row. His 1246 is second-best on the Redhawks.

Glenbrook North battling for the top spot in the sectional with Reavis. The Spartans pull into first place after game four. Kai Nitzschke leads the team with a 1389, good for third place individually as well.

Sean Lee’s younger brother Aidan with a great day of his own. A strike is delivered here as Naperville Central pulls closer to securing a top-six finish. Three games over 200 in the morning session came up big for the red and white.

Reavis was the leader for most of the day. The Rams put up a big score in game five to retake the lead from Glenbrook North. Ethan DeLuna leads the way with a 1404, the second-best individual score overall.

Naperville Central punches first-ever ticket to State

Holden Randall with a solid showing in his first sectional appearance. The Huskie ends his excellent season with an 1106. A 226 in game two was his best round.

The most veteran team member, Ethan Rupp with a clutch strike late in the day. Head Coach Brian Dunn fired up to see the three-year varsity starter put the team on the brink of a state berth.

Once again the top Naperville Central bowler is Nate Taverna. The regional champ rolls a 1358. Three games of 245 or better is good for 5th place overall and Naperville Central boys bowling is heading to state for the first time in school history. An emotional Coach Dunn with hugs all around for his bowlers. Reavis takes the team sectional championship with Glenbrook North in second, Lyons Township third, and Naperville Central fourth. Hinsdale South and St. Ignatius are also heading to state after finishing 5th and 6th. Ryan Kalebic from Glenbard South is the individual champion. St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, IL awaits next Friday as the Redhawks will make their inaugural journey.

The full results can be found on the IHSA website.