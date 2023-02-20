Naperville Central diver Thomas Egan makes it to State at Neuqua sectional

It’s the boys diving sectional meet at Neuqua Valley, where some local divers like DVC champ Thomas Egan are looking to advance to State. The Wildcats, although hosts, don’t have a diver competing, along with DVC foe, Metea Valley. The Oswego Co-Op is the only non-DVC school in today’s event. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Two local divers compete in their first diving sectional

Up first is Naperville North’s Franklin Austin who pulls off the front dive tuck. The Huskie finishes the day with a score of 266.25.

Next to the board is Waubonsie Valley Warrior Brad Gabrielse. He gets some nice height and a soft entry into the pool. His 11 dive total comes out to 282.65.

A Redhawk advances to State

Redhawk Brady Bechtel is ready to go and he performs a back two-summersaults tuck. Bechtel’s score of 388.05 is good enough for fourth place, but just shy of a spot at State.

Waubonsie’s Aidan Dilallo is walking down the board and performs a backwards pike straight. The Warrior, who finished third in the DVC comes up just short of making State with a another third place score of 389.55.

Redhawk Thomas Egan, the DVC champion is now up and he jumps into a forward somersault one twist free. Egan’s score of 405.70 is just short of first, but he still secures a spot for next week’s State meet in Westmont at the Natatorium.

Oswego’s Tony Hintz takes home the first-place sectional finish

The final diver of the day is Oswego Co-Op’s, Tony Hintz. He lands an inward dive pike here to put him near the top of the standings with just a couple dives remaining.

Hintz up again and he delivers a nice dive to end the day. He finishes in first place with a 412.35 and automatically qualifies for the State meet while Thomas Egan takes the other State qualifying spot.

The full list of State qualifiers can be found on the IHSA website.