Naperville Central girls basketball wins first DVC title since 2018 over Waubonsie

It's one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the girls basketball regular season, with the Waubonsie Valley Warriors hosting the Naperville Central Redhawks. The two powerhouses have dominated the DVC all season long with identical conference records of 8-1; however, only one can be champion. These two teams met back in January, with the Redhawks earning the victory, which is still the only loss on the ledger for Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors hope to return the favor and win a third consecutive DVC crown.

The Warriors gain the early edge

The Redhawks look to start fast as Erin Hackett locates Annabele Kritzer, and she muscles through the Warrior defense, securing the opening points of the game.

Danyella Mporokoso responds with offense of her own, securing two points for Waubonsie on what would be a big night for the senior.

Hackett continues to impress with her court awareness as she locates a wide-open Trinity Jones for three, who knocks it down, keeping the Redhawk offense flowing.

Mporokoso attacks the Redhawk defense once again, securing an and-one score; however, Waubonsie trails 9-5 early in the first.

Waubonsie looks to feed off Mporokoso’s offense as Ariana Garcia locates Syncere Williams for the middy, and it’s good. The Warriors go on an 11-2 run and lead 16-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Mporokoso looks to pick things up on the defensive side as she opens up the second quarter with a steal and score to keep the momentum going.

The Redhawk offense gets some needed help as Hackett and Jones secure points for the offense to get Central right back into the game.

The Warrior offense remains on point as Maya Pereda finds Elliana Morris at the top of the key for three, and she knocks it down, keeping Waubonsie ahead.

With the second quarter winding down, the Redhawks look for some momentum before going into the break, and get it as Kritzer connects on the buzzer beater as Central goes into the half leading 29-25.

Mporokoso scores 43 on the night

With the Warriors trailing, they call upon Mporokoso, who knocks down a three-pointer to open up the third quarter.

Hackett opens up a monster second half as she scores a pair of buckets to put the Redhawks in the lead once again, as she wants that DVC title.

Later in the third, Mporokoso escapes and dribbles to the top of the key and knocks down a three-pointer to even the score at 39. 43 points in the game for Mporokoso, who is now one of the top 16 IHSA career point scorers.

With seconds remaining in the third quarter, Ariana Garcia looks to beat the buzzer as she puts up a half-court shot and connects to give Waubonsie a five-point lead entering the fourth. The senior is mobbed by teammates!

Hackett crosses the 2,000-point mark

Jones begins to take control in the fourth quarter as she rebounds her own miss and scores, the Redhawks jump back in front.

Central looks to pull away as Colette McInereny gives it right back to Hackett with the hot hand. She drains another, and with that bucket, she surpasses 2,000 career points as the Redhawks lead by three. 30 points in the game for the senior.

Teams trade leads in the final minute

With under a minute to play, the Redhawks lead 64-62. Waubonsie moves the ball around as Garcia finds Maya Perada, who picks a great time for her first basket of the game. The three puts the Warriors in front 65-64. Trinity Jones has the response as she drives to the basket and scores the tough basket through contact off the glass to put Central up 66-65.

With less than 15 seconds left, Garcia finds Perada open in the corner, but the shot rims out. Jones gets the rebound and is fouled.

After Jones makes a pair of free throws to go up by three, Waubonsie has one last hope. Mporokoso gets a screen, setting up a good look on a three-pointer to send the game into OT, but it’s just short. Naperville Central outlasts Waubonsie Valley 68-65 in a classic, securing its first DVC championship since 2018.