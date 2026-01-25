Naperville Central girls gymnastics celebrates Senior Night with victory over Naperville North

Naperville Central girls gymnastics celebrates Senior Night against rival Naperville North with the DVC championship meet just a week away. The Redhawks earned a victory over the Huskies to start the season in the annual Crosstown Clash. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central seniors start the night strong

Naperville Central looks to get some help from some of the seniors celebrating their final home meet. Avani Prasad performs well on the uneven bars. She swings herself to a 7.95, the third-best score in the event. She also adds a 7.50 on the vault.

Another senior performing well on the bars for the red and white is Ava Prokop with a score of 7.05. Prokop takes a top-five finish in the vault and the floor as well.

The star on the bars in this matchup is Naperville North sophomore Madi Moungey. She has it all working, showing great control once she gets onto the high bar, landing smoothly with the top score of 9.10.

Mia Brook competes in the all-around for the Redhawks on Senior Night, ending her final home meet on a high note with a personal-best score on the bars of 6.75. Her all-around score wraps up at 27.60.

One of the younger Naperville Central gymnasts, Morgan Bullivant, has a strong night on the bars as well. Few have softer landings than Bullivant as she floats down to the mat, earning a 7.40 for the effort.

The Huskies tally high scores on the vault

On the vault, Naperville North earns the top three scores, led by Lydia Freeborn, Madi Moungey, and Johanna Hacker. Hacker uses her Yurchenko back handspring twist over the table, earning an 8.0.

Speaking of Moungey, she also goes with the Yurchenko as she finishes well with the tuck, topping everyone with an 8.70. The sophomore wins the all-around as well with a 33.75.

Over to the balance beam, where Lia Bennett helps the Redhawks with a top-three score in the event. Bennett keeps her performance steady with a 7.90.

Over on the floor, Huskie Lydia Freeborn flips her way to an 8.20, the second-best score in the event—Freeborn tallies a 31.25 in the all-around.

The Redhawks fly away with the narrow win on Senior Night

Back to the beam, where senior Harley Sambrooks continues her strong performance in the event this season. An 8.15 is the top score on the beam, helping the Redhawks take a narrow lead in the team standings.

Johanna Hacker ends her night on the floor with a solid routine that earns the junior a 7.80. She takes fourth in the all-around as well with a 30.50.

The final performer in the floor exercise is Anna Lazovski from Naperville Central. After finishing in the top five on the beam and the uneven bars, she caps off the night in style with a first-place floor routine. An 8.35 and an all-around score of 31.95 help Naperville Central earn the narrow win on Senior Night over Naperville North by the score of 123.45 to 122.55.