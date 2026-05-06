Naperville Central girls soccer blanks Metea for a conference win

After a rain-shortened draw in the Ed Watson Naperville Invitational Championship, Naperville Central resumes conference play as the 13-0-1 Redhawks look to improve to 3-0 in the DVC. Metea Valley comes to town fresh off a win over Franklin in the Tournament of Champions in Iowa over the weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lots of goals in this one, so let’s get right to them. Redhawk Kira Lambin takes a long shot and hits the left corner for the first goal of the game.

The Mustangs hope for the equalizer with Madelin Zeitner, but Jenna Laga disrupts her path and knocks it away.

Central soars to a commanding lead

The Redhawks get a Natalie Liesch goal to lead 2-0, and then junior Emerson Burke gets a nice side kick that sneaks in for the goal.

Later on, the Redhawks get another one with an open Sophia Cochran, who takes a long strike and scores. It’s a 4-0 lead for the birds heading into halftime.

The goal fest remains on display in the second half. Here’s a corner kick from Burke that bounces off Nicole Smith’s head and in. What a heads-up play by Smith.

The Mustangs have another chance to get that goal until Kate Boogerd steps in front of Kaylee Russel and knocks it out of harm’s way.

Emerson Burke sets a new record for the Redhawks

Back to the Redhawks scoring fiesta with Burke striking the net and saying hello to the history book. With that goal, Emerson Burke sets a new school record with 24 goals in a season.

However, what’s better than 24? Burke has your answer, and it’s 25. A hat-trick of goals for Burke culminates in 25 goals and counting on the season as the Redhawks blank the Mustangs 9-0.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!