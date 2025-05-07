Naperville Central girls soccer runs away in the second half over Metea Valley

Naperville Central resumes conference play for girls soccer riding on a high note. The Redhawks come in winners of eight straight games, including capturing the recent Ed Watson Naperville Invitational championship. They take on Metea Valley, who’s looking for a 3-0 slate in the DVC, while eager to start a new winning streak after Arrowhead High School snapped their 11-game stretch in the Tournament of Champions in Iowa over the weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks and Mustangs step up on defense

The Mustangs with a free kick as Lily Senese tries to set up a play but Redhawk goalie Erin Hackett falls on the ball for the save.

The Redhawks bring it the other way but Callie Tumilty’s strike sails way over the net.

Central tries again, but the teamwork of Sydney Phillips and Daniela Tomassini clear the area, and we got into the halftime break with doughnuts on the board.

The Redhawks are searching for that first crack in the second half. Nicole Sacek’s strike goes off the post, and Kira Lambin’s second chance deflects off a black jersey, and the Mustangs defense dodges a major bullet.

The Redhawks won’t be denied for long because Callie Tumilty dribbles, jukes the defender and strikes the net with her right foot and Central grabs the first lead up 1-0.

The Mustangs are looking for the equalizer. Senese pops her kick up but Hackett runs out of the net and makes another key save.

Callie Tumilty with a brace on the night

Tumilty wants another goal, so she strikes the net from the twenty and it’s a second goal for Tumilty. The Ohio State commit with a brace in the game to open a 2-0 lead for the Hawks.

Emerson Burke with a dagger to help Naperville Central girls soccer to win

Late in the game Emerson Burke lines up for a penalty. She nails the right side of the net to say goodnight to the Mustangs. Naperville Central girls soccer picks up a commanding 3-0 win over Metea Valley and extends its winning streak to nine games.

