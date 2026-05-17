Naperville Central softball shuts out rival Naperville North

Naperville North softball is warming up for a cross-town classic matchup against the Redhawks of Naperville Central. The Redhawks clinched the DVC title on Monday with a win over Neuqua Valley and look to close out the conference schedule with a home win over their rivals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks jump out to an early lead thanks to North errors

Pitching for North is Gabi Chmiel with Redhawk Cali Lenz at the plate. Lenz hits a double on a fly ball to center field, heading into second base safely.

Bella Eaves of Naperville Central hits a ground ball to third base. Ava Ross throws to first, but it’s off target. Eaves runs to second while Cali Lenz and Fiona Brown run to home plate. After another error, Bella continues to run around the diamond and comes home as well for a 3-0 lead.

With two strikes, Chmiel gets Gianna Ecklund to strike out swinging, closing out the first inning.

Speaking of strike outs, in the top of the 3rd, Avery Miller of Naperville Central strikes out Naperville North’s Evy Shufelt, catching her looking to keep the Huskies off the bases.

Up next is Sara Rossi hitting a pop-up to third base, but Redhawk Lyla Hope runs in for the catch to close out the third inning.

The Huskies look to get a rally going

In the top of the 4th, Aubrey Marino hits a double on a line drive to left field, running all the way to second base.

Addison Wade is at the plate looking to get North on the board. She hits a pop-up towards second base with Avery Miller calling for Gianna Ecklund to make the catch.

Cali Lenz is back at the plate, Chimel throws the pitch, it’s a ball, but Gianna Ecklund scores as she scampers home on the double steal, extending the Redhawk lead 4-0. Later on, Lenz hits a pop-up towards third base, where Ava Ross holds her glove out for the catch.

Avery Miller completes the shutout for the Redhawks

Reese Pedersen is at the plate, and she hits a double on a fly ball to right field. She hustles to second base to provide a spark for the Huskies.

Up next is Gabi Chmiel, hitting a fly ball towards right field. Cali Lenz runs over from center field for the catch.

Avery Miller completes a shutout, adding another strikeout to her total. Naperville Central wins the game 4-0 over Naperville North, staying hot with the regionals teeing off next week.