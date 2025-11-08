Naperville North boys soccer heads to the 3A state title game after a 1-0 win over Lane Tech

Naperville North boys soccer is back in the state series at Hoffman Estates after a 4-0 win over Normal Community in the supersectional round. After a third place finish in 2023, Coach Jim Konrad and his Husky squad hopes to advance to the state championship game for the first time since winning three straight titles from 2016-2018. The Lane Tech Champions, who finished as the state runner-up a season ago, stands in the way after defeating Schaumburg in the supersectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The teams trade scoring chances in the early going

Lane Tech is on the attack in the opening minutes. Oren Rehm fires a shot towards the net, but North goalie Jake Bouska is ready for the save.

Later in the half the Huskies have a throw in. The ball finds the foot of Dylan Healy who redirects the ball towards the goal, but it stays just to the right of the far post as the game stays scoreless.

Josh Pedersen is one of just four players in Naperville North history to score 30 goals in a season, the senior looks to add to that total, but Lane Tech keeper Evan Burgess makes the diving stop.

Near the end of the first half, Sebastian Wimmer finds an opening and looks to give the Champions the lead, but Bouska is there for another stop. The game heads to the halftime break with a 0-0 score.

The Huskies keep the pressure on the Lane Tech defense

Early in the second, it’s another throw in for the Huskies. Several players have a crack at the ball, but it pinballs around until finding Kalan Gaccione who rips a shot on net. Burgess makes a big stop to keep North off the scoreboard once again.

The Champions are looking to get in the scoring column. Adrian Skolznik sprints towards the goal and unleashes a shot. Bouska dives to his right and makes the stop as we hit the midway point of the second half.

Naperville North is heading back to the 3A championship game

Minutes later, Pedersen rips a line drive that is deflected by Burgess. Brian Biederman charges in for the rebound and slots the first goal of the game into the net. Naperville North takes a 1-0 lead with just under 20 minutes to go in the game.

With the clock winding down, Lane Tech has one final chance at the equalizer. The Husky defense stands tall once again as Lane Tech is unable to get a clean shot off. Naperville North wins the game 1-0 and heads to the state championship game. The Huskies will face St. Laurence for the 3A title after the Vikings took down Glenbrook North 3-0 in the other semifinal.