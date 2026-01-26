Naperville North competitive dance wins the Geneva 3A sectional championship

Geneva High School welcomed dozens of local teams to compete in the competitive dance sectional meet. Benet Academy, Metea Valley, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley all took part in the 3A competition in hopes of punching their tickets to next week’s state meet. The top six teams earn state qualifying spots.

Neuqua Valley is heading back to state

Last winter, Naperville North and Benet Academy qualified for the state finals with the Huskies taking home the 3A IHSA third place trophy and the Redwings finishing in seventh place in class 2A.

This year, the Redwings bumped up to class 3A, finishing in 10th place in the sectional with a score of 82.00. Metea Valley took 14th with a score of 76.27, while Waubonsie Valley finished 12th with a 78.83.

Naperville Central finished one spot away from the top six, narrowly missing out on the final state qualifying position after a score of 84.17. Neuqua Valley edged out the Redhawks for sixth place and the final 3A state qualifying spot with an 84.33.

Naperville North wins the sectional title

The Naperville North Huskies are the Geneva 3A sectional champions, topping all scores with a 91.15. Joining Neuqua and North at state are Oswego East, Glenbard West, York and Downers Grove South. The Huskies also won the 2026 DVC championship.

Geneva won the 2A sectional championship with Joliet Catholic taking home the 1A sectional title.

The Huskies and Wildcats will move on to the state prelims on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, in hopes of cracking the top 12 and making the cut for the state finals on Saturday.