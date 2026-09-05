Naperville North triumphs on the road, defeating Barrington football 21-7

Week three calls for a blazing battle in Barrington with heat pouring onto the gridiron. The Naperville North Huskies, coming off a thrilling overtime victory over Libertyville, are welcomed to town by the Barrington Broncos, who are hoping to ride into the win column for the first time this season. The Huskies use balanced play on both sides of the ball to earn an impressive 21-7 road victory over Barrington. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A defensive stop leads to the first Huskie score

The Broncos roll the dice on their opening drive, going for it on fourth down in enemy territory. The gamble doesn’t pay off as linebacker Jake Brooks runs down Barrington quarterback Tyler Logan for the sack and a turnover on downs. John Lyons is there as well.

On the ensuing North drive, the Huskies put themselves in a goal-to-go scenario thanks to Jack Zitko’s 17-yard catch and run.

On 3rd and goal with only a yard to go, senior quarterback Dante Colasante calls his own number and slips past the goal line for six. 7-0 early for the visitors late in the first quarter.

Just past the midway point of the second frame, Logan rolls out right, looking for his receiver Vince Costa, but CJ Geist has other plans. The senior makes a savvy play, jumping the route and giving his offense the ball on the plus side of the field.

North dominates the opening half

North strikes while the iron is hot. A Colasante screen pass to wideout Jake Anderson stamps the blue and orange down to the five-yard line.

Junior halfback Jayke Collins signs and seals the drive on the very next play with a touchdown scamper. The Huskies hold the reins on the Broncos going into the break up two touchdowns at 14-0.

With a little over eight to play in the third, Barrington grabs hold of the momentum. In need of a big stop with the Huskies looking to enter the red zone once again, Bronco Hector Olivia rips away the pigskin and comes out of the pile flying the other way! The defensive tackle looks back, but no Huskie can track him down. He gallops 75 yards to the house to bring his team back within seven. What a swing after North looked ready to put the game out of reach.

In the final quarter, with just under 10 minutes to play, the contest comes to a halt due to lightning. The players and fans are forced to evacuate the stadium. After a nearly hour-and-a-half wait, the refs blow their whistles, and both squads are ready to step back onto the field and resume play.

The Huskies control both sides of the ball en route to victory

Naperville North controls possession with four minutes to go. On second down from the Huskie 34-yard line, Colasante fakes left then throws right, whipping a pass to Zitko with blockers in front. The 6’1” speedster looks to be off to the races, but is tripped up by the last line of defense. The 53-yard play is the longest gain of the day for both sides.

Coming down to the final minute, Jayke Collins totes the rock, bounces outside and maneuvers inside the right pylon, cashing in for his second touchdown. Naperville North goes back up by two scores.

On the first play for the home team following the score, quarterback Archer Haley’s pass comes too close to Jake Brook’s vicinity, as he tips the ball to himself and puts this sweltering game on ice to give the Huskies their second win of the young season, 21-7 over Barrington.

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