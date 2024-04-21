Neuqua Valley boys volleyball holds off Naperville Central in three-set victory

Fresh off a two-set victory over Naperville North earlier in the week, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats host their first boys volleyball home conference game against Naperville Central. The Redhawks lost their conference opener at Waubonsie Valley just two days ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley pulls away late in the opening set

We’ll begin with both teams tied at 15 in the first set. Henry Allman serves for the Redhawks and he just catches the backline for the ace. With that, Central takes a 16-15 lead early on.

Later on, Dhruva Jasti from Neuqua Valley sets up Chris Wagner near the sideline and he finishes it with the kill. The Wildcats score four straight points, resulting in a 20-15 lead.

Now just one point from a first set victory, Jasti is able to get the block on the attack by Zachary Hurd and that one gives Neuqua Valley the first set by a score of 25-21.

Naperville Central swings the momentum in set two

Moving on to the second set. Nolan Ewanic gets the dig, Aayush Ghorad provides the set, and Zachary Hurd hammers it home. With that point, the Redhawks jump out to 11-4 lead in the second set.

Later in the set, Dhruva Jasti once again sets up his teammates. This time it’s Veda Chebrolu with the kill for Neuqua. The Wildcats close the gap to 17-13 with the score.

Moments later, Ghorad is up to serve for Central. He sends one towards the sideline and it just stays in bounds for the ace. That gives the Redhawks a 24-16 lead, they go on to take the second set 25-18 to force the tiebreaking third set.

The Wildcats dig deep in set three

On to the third and final set. Neuqua Valley once again displays crisp passing as Chase Marston finishes the job this time with the kill. The Wildcats take a 12-9 lead after the successful attack.

Naperville Central looks to respond. Jimmy Dalton sets it towards the net and Aayush Ghorad is there for the kill. It’s now a just 15-14 lead for Neuqua and the Redhawks are fired up.

Just after that, Ghorad sets up Zachary Hurd for the attack but Dhruva Jasti and Bowen Xue are there for the block. Neuqua is back up by two, 16-14.

Now with some momentum, Vishwak Naramreddy gets the dig, Jasti with the set, and Chase Marston completes the point with the kill. The Wildcats extend the lead to 21-16.

Now Naramreddy is serving and the friendly roll from the net gives him the ace. It’s 24-16 and Neuqua can smell the victory.

With their backs against the wall, the Redhawks fail to send the ball over the net and that gives the Neuqua Valley the match despite a strong challenge from Naperville Central boys volleyball. The Wildcats walk away with a three-set victory, improving to 2-0 in DVC play.