Plainfield South defeats Benet in three sets and moves on to Boys Volleyball Sectional Final

We have an IHSA playoff matchup between Plainfield South and Benet Academy boys volleyball. After winning the regional final against Oswego on Thursday, the Benet Redwings find themselves in a sectional semifinal matchup against the Plainfield South Cougars. The 10-seed Cougars just upset 2-seed Downers Grove North in their regional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Plainfield South takes a close first set 25-22 against Benet

Early in the first set, Jacob Olejnik sets up Aris Maurukas for the attack, but Dominic Krejci is there for the block. Plainfield South comes out with some energy, they’re up 4-1 to begin the afternoon.

Later in the set, Benet creates an opportunity and sets up Matt Swiatkowski for the kill, but once again, the Cougars send this one right back. That’s Papaa Adansi-Ofori with the block, and the Cougars are up 15-10 in the first set.

Plainfield South now has Logan Warkentien serving. Reed Hefley sets it up for Aris Maurukas near the net he scores with a powerful kill. With that, Benet is down 23-22 in the set.

Moments later, the Cougars are serving at set point, Hefley goes for a kill, but he is called for the net violation. With that, Plainfield South takes the first set 25-22.

Redwings serve up an ace party in the second set to force a deciding third

Now in the second set, Maurukas is up to serve, and he sends a rocket over the net for an ace. That kill gives Benet a 6-2 lead early in the set.

Later, it’s Olejnik’s turn to serve, and he sends the ball that just stays inside the endline. Another ace for the Redwings gives them an 11-6 advantage in the second set.

Moments later, it’s Olejnik serving again, and it’s another ace. Benet is in control in this set, they now have a 16-8 lead.

Here is Krejci serving for Plainfield South. The Redwings handle it, then set up Swiatkowski for the kill, and he has the Cougars off balance with the off-speed hit. That one gives Benet the second set by the score of 25-18. We’ll go to a deciding third.

Cougars move on to the IHSA Boys Volleyball Sectional Final against Glenbard West

Moving on to the final set, Plainfield South controls the Benet attack, and then Emilio Lagunes is set up for the kill, and he delivers. The Cougars open the third set by jumping out to a 9-5 lead.

Moments later, Benet defends the attack by Warkentien, but Chase Kreitzer gets a second opportunity, and he comes through. With that one, Plainfield South has a 12-6 lead.

This is Warkentien serving for the Cougars. Hefley sets it up for Swiatkowski, and he earns another kill. The Redwings close the gap to 17-11 with that attack.

Later, Benet creates a kill opportunity for Hefley and hits the ball just over the outstretched arms of the Cougars at the net. The Redwings close the gap even more, it’s 19-15 now.

Hefley is serving for Benet. It clips the net, but Krejci comes up with the dig. Then Warkentien goes for the kill, and he converts. Plainfield South halts the Benet momentum, it’s now 21-16.

Ryan Pecak serves for Benet down 24-18. He offers it up, but it sails on,g and that will do it. Plainfield South boys volleyball wins the final set 25-18 against Benet. They’ll go on to play Glenbard West in the sectional final on Tuesday.