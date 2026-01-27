Colin Stack doubles slam dunks in a big push for Benet Academy. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Colin Stack doubles slam dunks in a big push for Benet Academy

This boys basketball showdown is a rematch of last season’s state championship as the Benet Academy Redwings take on Warren Township.

Close to halftime, it’s still anyone’s game, and the competition is fierce, but then the ball goes to Colin Stack, who throws it down as the Redwings lead 37-31 at the halftime break. In the second half, look out below as Stack starts it off with yet another dunk! These big plays from Stack help secure Benet’s lead and lead them to victory in this fantastic matchup.

