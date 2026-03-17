7 girls basketball athletes named to All-State teams

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) released its yearly all-state teams for girls’ basketball on Saturday. This honor recognizes the top high school players across the state for the 2025-2026 season. Players were selected across four IHSA classes, with each featuring first, second, and third team selections along with special mention honors.

A plethora of talent

Seven Naperville area players earned recognition, including Benet Academy senior Emma Briggs (first team), Naperville Central senior Trinity Jones (first team), Waubonsie Valley senior Danyella Mporokoso (first team), Benet Academy senior Bridget Rifenburg (second team), Naperville Central senior Erin Hackett (second team), Waubonsie Valley senior Arianna Garcia-Evans (special mention team), and Naperville Central junior Annabelle Kritzer (special mention team).

Successful season resumés

Briggs and Rifenburg helped Benet Academy clinch the one seed and advance to the sectional championship. Jones, Hackett, and Kritzer assisted in winning the DVC championship, with Jones earning the MaxPreps Player of the Year. Mporokoso and Garcia-Evans led Waubonsie Valley to a super-sectional appearance, and Mporokoso was named the Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year.

Many of the senior selections will have the opportunity to compete in the IBCA All-Star Game later this year, bringing together the state’s top talent for one final showcase.