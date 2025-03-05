Warriors Hockey puts six past Lake Zurich in the Blackhawk Cup Quarterfinals

Welcome to the ice as we have a Blackhawk Cup Quarterfinal between the Lake Zurich Yeti and defending combined division state champs, Warriors Hockey. 10-seed Lake Zurich finished their regular season 26-26-2 but go against the second-seeded Warriors who won the Illinois West Regular season title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors Hockey immediately jumps ahead of Lake Zurich in the Blackhawk Cup Quarterfinals

The Yeti tries to break free from their defensive zone, but it’s stolen away from Warrior Blake Cesarone! His shot is saved, but Michael Chenier is there to tap home the rebound. 1-0 Warriors with 13:16 left in the first period.

After winning the faceoff, Lake Zurich heads on offense. Hawking Freimark shoots, and Warrior goalie Sean Devalk denies the opportunity to keep it 1-0.

The Warriors keep on pressing, as Max Allman wins the puck back in the corner. He finds Kyle Van Rossom who one times it, top-shelf past the goalie! A great pass and an even better shot to put the Warrior up 2-0 in the first.

Here they come again into the offensive zone, as Joseph Pihanowski dangles his way towards the crease, and nearly scores but it’s saved into the glove of the Yeti goalie.

However, the Warrior’s offensive assault continues this time off the stick of Alexander Wohlfahrt in front of the net. They lead 3-0 going into the first intermission.

A rematch of last year’s State title against Chicago North

The Warriors are not on the powerplay in the second period, and Joseph Pijanowski nearly scores from the backdoor. He stays with it, finding Elijah Houlihan, to Ethan Newburg, and then back to Joseph Pijanowski in front for the goal! Some amazing puck movement puts the Warriors up 4-0 early in the second period.

Again with numbers on the powerplay, it’s Deja Vu for the Warriors as the puck movement frees up Pijanowski in front. He taps home the pass Jacob Morgan to make it 5-0 after two periods.

And just in case that lead wasn’t safe, the Warriors win the draw, and off the rebound, Griffin Bathje adds another insurance goal to make it 6-0.

The Warriors dominate against Lake Zurich by outshooting the Yetis 31-18. They will now play Chicago North in the semifinals, a rematch of last year’s Blackhawk Cup Combined division state championship, which the Warriors won in Overtime.