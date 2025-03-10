Warriors hockey wins triple OT thriller against Chicago North in the Blackhawk Cup semifinals

Warriors hockey takes on Chicago North with the trip to the Blackhawk Cup State Championship at the United Center on the line. These teams played last year in the championship with the Warriors coming out on top in overtime. Both of these teams look to continue their winning ways, after dominating their opposition in the last round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Maxwell Bjurstrom gives Chicago North a 2-0 lead in the first period

Warriors try to clear it out of their zone, but it goes to Maxwell Bjurstrom who slaps home a fiery one-timer! Chicago North strikes first about five minutes in

After winning the faceoff, the Chicago offense gets set up. Sean Sackett finds Bjurstrom in front, and he wrists one past the Warriors to make it a 2-0 Chicago North lead.

Warriors Hockey ties it up but Chicago North gets right back in front

The Warriors win the puck back around center ice. Elijah Houlihan and Ethan Newburg work the puck, with Newburg spinning and finding Houlihan who scores off the one-timer. He cuts the Chicago lead in half with just under a minute left in period one.

Now moving into the second, the Warriors are getting set up in their zone. Colin Voress and Markus Palmertz work it tape-to-tape before finding Joseph Pijanowski who blasts home the goal. We’re all tied at two and we’ll now head to the third period.

Chicago’s Aydan Gray skates across the blue line and finds Daniel Callaghan who has an opening between the defense and scores. Chicago North leads 3-2 with 12:15 to go in period 3.

But the Warriors have no quit as they recover from another deficit, this time thanks to Joseph Pijanowski on the power play. He secures the loose puck and wrists one past the keeper to knot it up! Just like last year’s state final, this matchup will head into overtime.

Warriors defeat Chicago North and move on to the Blackhawk Cup State Championship

In OT, Chicago goalie Max Feinberg stops the Warriors from scoring from the long-range shot from the point.

And more good defense on the other side with Warrior’s goalie Sean Devalk extending the game with this nice save. No one can score in two overtimes as we go into a sixth period!

In triple overtime, the Warriors work the puck up the boards and get set up on offense. Chenier drops it back to Palmertz who shoots through a crowd and it just gets past the Chicago goalie! After 85 minutes of play, we have a winner as the Warriors will head to the United Center for the State Championship! They will take on the BGHW Stampede, who the Warriors beat in a come-from-behind fashion in last year’s quarterfinals.