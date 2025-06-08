Waubonsie Valley baseball takes home first sectional title since 2005 by shutting out Downers Grove North

For a second straight season, Waubonsie Valley takes the field against Downers Grove North in the baseball sectional final after a 4-1 semifinal win over Lockport. This matchup is personal for the Warriors because the Trojans took down the Warriors in walk-off fashion last season, and look to keep the bats hot after an 8-0 win over Plainfield North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Green and Gold get runs for early momentum

The Warriors are already up 1-0 on a Josh Hung sac fly to score Owen Roberts. Shane Torres makes it 2-0 with an RBI single that brings home Hiroshy Wong, which is your score through one inning.

Nick Lambert takes the mound for Waubonsie Valley after throwing a complete game five-inning shutout in the regional final win over West Aurora. In the bottom of the second inning, there’s a runner on, but Lambert keeps his cool and strikes out the side.

In the top of the third, Josh Hung gets a crack at it. Thanks to a bad throw, Hung beats the tag and is safe.

The Trojan defense hits spy mode because Jack Romsey throws to Luke Fordonski at second to nab Hung, and DGN gets out of a jam.

Josh Hung adds insurance for the Warriors

However, Hung redeems himself in the fifth inning by ripping a liner into right center, and here comes a speedy Owen Roberts to tally another base run for the Warriors as they lead 3-0.

Up next is Shane Torres, who rips his fly ball right into fair territory. Hiroshy Wong, who walked for a second time in the game, gets the green light to score, and it’s a 4-0 lead for the green and gold.

Hung makes his way around the diamond because here’s a passed ball, and Hung sprints home. It’s 5-0 Warriors heading into the bottom of the fifth.

The Trojans finally get some life thanks to Jack Romsey as his bloop hit gets down for a single.

Emilio Gandarilla hopes to pitch in with a line drive until Hiroshy Wong extends his glove and makes the catch in left field. Great concentration by Wong.

Nick Lambert and Waubonsie Valley secure IHSA sectional title

As for Lambert, he stays on point all game and ends it himself by fielding the comeback groundball and running to first for the final out. Back-to-back shutouts for Lambert. For the first time since 2005, Waubonsie Valley is your sectional baseball champs after a 5-0 win over Downers Grove North. The Warriors will move on to the Supersectional where they will face Normal University at Illinois Wesleyan on Monday Night. Waubonsie Valley pitchers have allowed just two runs in four postseason victories.

