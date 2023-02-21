Waubonsie Valley boys swimming wins first sectional championship since 1996

We head to Neuqua Valley for the 2023 boys swimming sectional championship with Waubonsie Valley looking to build on the DVC title victory earlier this month. Metea Valley senior Jaeddan Gamilla looking to qualify for State once again against a very competitive field. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

200-Yard Freestyle

Following a Naperville Central win in the 200 medley relay that also sees, Waubonsie, Naperville North, Marmion, Plainfield and Metea Valley all qualify for State, we head to the 200 freestyle. Alex Parkinson from Neuqua Valley in lane three, William Dvorak from Plainfield North in lane two and Sam Lohman from Waubonsie Valley in lane seven. Chase Maier and Ryan Lipnick from Oswego in lanes four and five and Evan Conti from Marmion in lane six. It’s a tight race to the wall, but it’s Maier who gets the win just ahead of Evan Conti. Alex Parkinson takes third as the top three all hit the State qualifying mark. Maier also wins the 500 free later in the meet with Parkinson taking third and qualifying in that race as well.

Waubonsie Valley takes the lead after 200 IM

Now the 200 Individual Medley with the aforementioned Jaeddan Gamilla in lane four with Keian Lam from Waubonsie Valley in lane five. Alex Lakin from Naperville Central next to them in lane six. It’s a competitive race all the way through with Gamilla and Lam out in front throughout. The Warrior is able to gain an edge and hang on down the stretch for the win at 1:51.05 seconds. Gamilla in second and Lakin in third. Dan Ginaitis from Marmion, Alex Pierce from Oswego and Joe Broadway from Plainfield finish four through six and all qualify for State as well.

Max Goettsch continues big day in 50 and 100 freestyle races

The fastest race of the day is the 50 yard freestyle with plenty of fast swimmers skimming through the water. Jonathan Wang from Naperville North in lane four, Alex Schwartz from Waubonsie in lane five, Dima Kondrashev from Neuqua Valley in lane three and sophomore Max Goettsch in lane seven. In the end it’s the lanky Redhawk in lane seven who gets to the wall first. Kondrashev in second, Schwartz in third and Wang in fourth as the other State qualifiers.

Jumping ahead to the 100-yard freestyle. Goettsch competing in lane six this time with Kondrashev in lane five and Sam Lohman from Waubonsie in lane four. Goettsch once again uses that length to his ability as he glides through the water, taking the win just ahead of Kondrashev. Both are heading to State along with Shaun Bahl from Waubonsie Valley, who won the previous heat in a fast enough time to make the State cut!

The 100-yard butterfly sees several State qualifiers

Another race that sends a big number to the State meet is the 100-yard butterfly. Sam Wehner from Marmion in lane five, Tanner Stumpenhorst from Oswego in lane four. Tyler Bardak from Waubonsie in lane three, Ethan Herscher from Naperville North in lane six and Sam Lendzion from Naperville Central in lane seven with Dan Ginaitis from Marmion in lane two. All six swimmers finish within a second and a half of each other. All six are heading to State as Wehner takes first place ahead of Stumpenhorst and Bardak in second and third.

Cooper Fleming heading to state in multiple AWD races

Now we take a look at the athletes with disabilities division where a pair of swimmers make the State qualifying cut in multiple events. Cameron Aristuk from Marmion wins the 50, 100 and 200 yard freestyles as well as the 100 breaststroke. Waubonsie Valley freshman Cooper Fleming is the runner up in both the 50 and 200 freestyle and will head to State in both.

Naperville Central pulls closer after 200 free relay

The middle relay is the 200 free relay. Naperville North in lane four with Adrian Lam, Ethan Herscher, Alvin Ng and Jonathan Wang. Waubonsie Valley in lane five with Alex Schwartz, Sam Lohman, Keian Lam, and Ethan Huynh. Naperville Central in lane seven with Max Goettsch, Aaron Hunter, Quentin Sanders, and Alex Lakin. Neuqua Valley made the State qualifying time in the previous heat behind Dima Kondrashev, Steffan Anderson, Ryan Emmens, and Chris Contrill. Just like the medley relay, Naperville Central takes the win. Naperville North in second place and Waubonsie in third. The Plainfield and Marmion relays are also heading to State.

Waubonsie Valley continues to thrive after 100 backstroke

Just three races left starting with the 100-yard backstroke. Matt Johnson from Naperville Central wins the previous heat and hits the State time for the Redhawks. Tyler Bardak from Waubonsie in lane four with teammate Shaun Bahl in lane six. Evan Conti and Sean Wehner from Marmion in lanes three and five. At the wall it’s Conti in first and Bardak in second, Wehner in third and Bahl in fourth. Those four along with Johnson are heading to State as Waubonsie Valley expands the lead in the team standings.

Another tight race in the 100 breaststroke

The final individual race of the meet is the 100-yard breaststroke. Jaeddan Gamillia is back for the Mustangs in lane four with Alex Lakin from Central in lane three, Johnathan Wang from North in lane five and his teammate Adrian Lam in lane two. Ethan Huynh from Waubonsie in lane six and Neimantas Zonys from Plainfield in lane seven. So many great racers in this event as all six in this race qualify for State as does Keian Lam, who wins the previous heat. Alex Lakin takes the win with Gamilla just behind in second place. Huynh and Wang in third and fourth respectively.

Waubonsie Valley wins first sectional championship in over 25 years

The Waubonsie Valley faithful on their feet as the Warriors are on the verge of a historic swimming sectional championship victory before the 4X400 relay. Naperville Central swimming in the slower heat, but the Redhawks look anything but slow, hitting the State qualifying time thanks to Quentin Sanders, James Behrend, Sam Lendzion, and Patrick Stern. That helps Central finish as the runner up in the sectional.

Waubonsie in lane three with Tyler Bardak, Luke Martens, Shaun Bahl, and Sam Lohman. Neuqua in lane six with Steffan Anderson, Dima Kondrashev, Alex Parkinson and Ryan Emmens. Marmion the favorites in lane four with Evan Conti, Tyler Connor, Sean Whener and Ethan Schrader. It’s a tight one between the Cadets and Warriors. But at the wall Marmion takes the win with Waubonsie in second. Neuqua takes third and Oswego 5th as both teams qualify for State as well. That finish is enough to secure the first sectional championship for Waubonsie Valley boys swimming and diving since 1996. A big day for the green and gold with the State meet waiting at the FMC Natatorium next weekend.

Full sectional results can be found on the IHSA website.