Academy of the Arts Focuses on Holistic Education

Academy of the Arts is a non-profit school serving students and families in Chicago’s western suburbs. Its founding principles are based on the knowledge that students who study the arts consistently are among the highest academic achievers.

The Academy is committed to providing students with comprehensive academics within an environment of high-quality arts programming, with the understanding that creativity and the quest for innovation fosters learning and development. In addition to core academics meeting state guidelines, its artistic areas of study include Performing Arts (Theatre, Dance, Music), Visual + Media Arts, and Arts Business.

Science Committed to Serving Students Access to their educational programming to any students that possess the skills to attend their program regardless of their background

Scholarships to a significant percentage of the student body based on financial need

Inclusivity to students and faculty from all backgrounds

Diversity in their student population, focusing on a wide geographical radius outside of the Naperville area

Currently, the Academy is offering afternoon and evening performing arts classes, and masterclass intensives as its board works to raise funds to support the leasing and build-out of studio and classroom space, with the goal of launching its full-day school in fall 2025.

Dylan Ladd, Executive Director

