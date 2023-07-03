Summer Place is Naperville’s Community Theatre

The Summer Place, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit, volunteer-supported community theatre, they aim to provide professional quality year-round theatre arts entertainment while also offering a supportive and collaborative environment for artists. Their commitment extends to providing high-quality, culturally enriching entertainment to the community and creating educational opportunities for people of all ages through mentoring and performance-based participation.

2023 Season

They recently produced “The Pajama Game” and are now gearing up for their upcoming production of “Newsies.” The show will be running for three weekends, starting on July 21, at Naperville Central High School.

It’s an exciting stage adaptation of the 1992 Disney film, written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. The Broadway production was originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Here’s some more information about Newsies:

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies tells the captivating story of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy who becomes the leader of a group of teenage “newsies.” When powerful publishing titans increase distribution prices, the newsboys are left to bear the financial burden. In response, Jack rallies the newsies from all corners of the city to go on strike and stand up against the unfair conditions, fighting for their rights and a better future.

Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score composed by Alan Menken, known for his work on other beloved musicals like “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Sister Act,” along with Jack Feldman. The book for the musical was written by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, who also penned the book for the hit musical “Kinky Boots.” The show includes popular and memorable songs such as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe.”

Packed with non-stop thrills, energetic choreography, and a timeless message, Newsies is a family-friendly production that resonates with audiences of all ages. It showcases the power of unity, determination, and fighting for what is right, making it an inspiring and entertaining theatrical experience.

This promises to be an exciting opportunity for theater enthusiasts and the local community to enjoy a great performance. Newsies tickets are currently available for purchase online.

Get involved in the arts at Summer Place Theatre

By actively engaging volunteers and fostering a collaborative environment, the Summer Place Theatre demonstrates its dedication to promoting the arts and creating a space for artistic expression. Their commitment to education and mentoring ensures that individuals of all ages have opportunities to learn and grow through the performing arts.

Summer Place, Inc. offers a wide range of volunteering opportunities that cater to different interests and skills. Including costuming, backstage crew, set building, ushering, props coordination, play reading, concessions and box office support, marketing and promotion, fundraising, and more.

These are just a few examples of the volunteering opportunities available. Summer Place, Inc. offers a diverse range of roles to accommodate different interests and skill sets. It’s a great chance for individuals to get involved in the theater community, contribute to the success of productions, and support the organization’s mission.

If you’re interested in volunteering or have any specific questions about a particular program or production, reach out to The Summer Place, Inc. for more information on how to get involved.

Spotlight welcomed Matt Whalen, Summer Place Theatre President & Co-Producer of “Newsies.”