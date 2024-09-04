ALMAS continues the work of amplifying Latino voices in Naperville

Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs (ALMAS) is a membership-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the first Latino-led, Latino-serving nonprofit in Naperville. ALMAS celebrates, connects, and empowers the vibrant Latino community by providing an authentic space for Latinos to honor and preserve their rich cultural heritage while fostering the growth of both current and future Latino leaders in Naperville and the surrounding suburbs.

“ALMAS,” meaning “souls” in Spanish, embodies the organization’s mission to amplify Latino voices, share their diverse stories, and unite Latinos and their allies to build a stronger, more inclusive community.

As Naperville’s diversity continues to grow, ALMAS serves as a vital bridge to the broader community. With Latinos making up 6.7% of Naperville’s population—over 10,000 residents according to the 2020 census—ALMAS’s work is essential in nurturing a thriving, connected, and empowered Latino community.

Community building, education, and civic engagement

In its first year as a nonprofit, ALMAS has successfully organized several cultural gatherings in Naperville, focusing on building connections within the Latino community and creating a sense of belonging. Additionally, ALMAS serves as a bridge between the Latino community and the broader population, welcoming all who wish to celebrate, learn about Latino cultures, and be allies.

Each ALMAS event is designed to be both educational and engaging, emphasizing the importance of understanding and elevating the diverse cultures within the Latino community. ALMAS aims to not only highlight these cultural distinctions but also to inspire and encourage civic engagement. Active participation in the larger community is a vital way for Latinos to strengthen and uplift one another.

This year, ALMAS has hosted impactful events such as “Beyond Borders: A Forum on New Arrivals and Asylum Seekers”, “Día del Niño (Children’s Day)” at the 95th St. Library. Upcoming events include “Our Voices, Our Minds: BiPOC Youth Navigating Mental Health,” a new panel focused on elevating young people, and Naperville’s second “Día de Muertos” (Day of the Dead) celebration of life in downtown. These events continue to embody ALMAS’s commitment to celebrating, educating, and empowering the Latino community.

Get Involved with ALMAS

Becoming a member of ALMAS is simple and open to everyone. Currently, there are no fees for membership. Whether you’re an individual, a student, or a business or organization, ALMAS offers a membership type tailored to you.

As a member, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in various committees such as Membership, Communications & Marketing, Events & Programming, and the Youth Advisory Council. These committees are a great way to get involved, contribute your skills, and connect with others who share your passion for supporting the Latino community.

By joining ALMAS, you’ll stay up-to-date with the latest news, events, and initiatives. You can engage as much as your schedule allows, making meaningful connections and playing an active role in a community that celebrates Latino heritage and supports its members.

To learn more, follow ALMAS on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn @ALMAScommunity, or reach out via email at Info@ALMASnaperville.org.

Spotlight Guest: Dr. Lili Burciaga, President and Co-founder