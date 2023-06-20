American Cancer Society is dedicated to the fight

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a prominent organization dedicated to fighting cancer. Their vision is to ultimately put an end to cancer for all individuals. Through their multifaceted approach of advocacy, research, and patient support, the ACS aims to improve the lives of people affected by cancer and ensure that everyone has access to prevention, detection, treatment, and survival opportunities.

The American Cancer Society is research driven

One of the key areas of focus for the ACS is cancer research. They have invested over $3 billion in cancer research since 1991, leading to significant advancements in understanding cancer and developing treatments that have improved the lives of countless individuals. By exploring various avenues, the ACS is committed to finding ways to prevent, detect, treat, and ultimately help people survive all types of cancer.

Programs and services

In addition to research, the ACS offers a range of programs and services to support cancer patients throughout their journey. These programs include the 24/7 Cancer Helpline, which provides round-the-clock access to cancer information, answers, and hope. The ACS also assists with lodging arrangements during treatment and provides transportation services to ensure that patients can access their necessary treatments. Furthermore, the ACS works to connect cancer survivors, fostering a sense of community and providing a platform for sharing experiences and support.

The ACS aims to be a reliable and accessible resource for cancer-related information, providing assistance and hope to individuals and their families. Their website, www.cancer.org, offers a wealth of information, and individuals can also reach out to them via phone at 800.227.2345 to access their services.

Overall, the American Cancer Society plays a crucial role in the fight against cancer, combining research efforts, advocacy, and patient support to contribute to a world where cancer is no longer a life-threatening disease.

Spotlight welcomed Julie Lorentz, Associate Director, Development / Staff at the The American Cancer Society.