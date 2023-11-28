Arts DuPage expands engagement for the arts

Arts DuPage, a DuPage Foundation initiative, is driven to increase awareness, expand access and stimulate engagement in the arts in DuPage County. Through its mission-driven work, the arts council strives to ensure the stability of the arts sector, allowing it to act as an economic driver, contribute to community development, and create a vibrant environment for residents and visitors.

Find an arts event

Arts DuPage hosts an all-in-one event platform available to all DuPage County artists and arts organizations for free promotional campaigns. The site content is boosted through social media channels and newsletters and reaches over 70,000 targeted arts lovers within the community and beyond annually. This online calendar is a proven resource that makes it easy to discover and participate in creative and cultural events for all tastes and all ages. Discover an arts event of many interests:

Theater and dance Music Visual arts Art festivals Family fun

Launched in 2016, Arts DuPage has grown to assist over 400 artists and arts organizations. It informs the arts community of grant opportunities, capacity-building programs, job postings, and calls for artists while providing free marketing services to keep community members informed of the latest arts activities in the vicinity. As a connector, the organization finds performance and exhibit space for local talent while forging collaborations between entities and assisting audience members with their concerns. Additionally, it advocates for the arts on local and regional levels, and worked with Arts Alliance Illinois as a community navigator and helped DuPage County arts organizations secure $2,375,000 in grant funding through the Illinois Creative Recovery B2B Grant.

About DuPage Foundation

The DuPage Foundation is the county’s hilanthropic leader and provides: