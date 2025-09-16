Beautifully EmpowHERed ensures every woman and teen girl has the support she needs

Beautifully EmpowHERed is a Naperville-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and teen girls through mental health services, career development resources, and community-based support. The organization was founded on the belief that no woman should have to rebuild alone, and every program is designed to help participants heal, grow, and thrive with confidence.

Located in DuPage County, Beautifully EmpowHERed offers a physical women’s center where clients can access personalized career coaching, mentorship, workshops, and a low-cost Career Clothing Closet filled with professional attire for interviews and employment.

Key services of Beautifully EmpowHERed

Mental Health Support: Beautifully EmpowHERed partners with licensed therapists and private practices to ensure access to high-quality counseling for women without PPO health insurance. The organization covers the cost of care for those facing financial barriers, connecting them with consistent, compassionate support.

Career Development: Through career exploration calls, resume and LinkedIn support, mock interviews, and local employer connections, BE helps women and teen girls gain job readiness and confidence. The Career Clothing Closet provides professional wardrobe pieces for just $3, helping participants look and feel prepared.

Mentorship & Empowerment: Signature programs like the EmpowHER Network (for college-aged women) and Big Sis Little Sis (for high school and junior high girls) foster mentorship, leadership, and personal growth. Additional workshops and support groups cover topics such as self-esteem, boundary-setting, financial literacy, and workplace skills.

Get involved with Beautifully EmpowHERed

Community members can volunteer, become mentors, donate, or partner as sponsors. Beautifully EmpowHERed continues to create life-changing impacts by blending mental health access, career development, and community connection, ensuring every woman and teen girl has the support she needs to rewrite her story with strength and purpose.

Spotlight Guests: Dorothy Pryor, Center Operations Manager, and Patti Minglin, Board Director