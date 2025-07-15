BizBuzz turns imagination into innovation

BizBuzz is a student-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit that empowers “kidpreneurs” across Chicagoland with hands-on education in social entrepreneurship and financial literacy. They run summer camps, school talks, business workshops, and their signature Fish Tank competitions.

Founded on the belief that every student deserves affordable, accessible entrepreneurial education, BizBuzz connects youth innovators aged 6–16 with business professionals and government leaders to help turn their imagination into innovation.

BizBuzz founders hope to close the gap in business education

Thinking forward necessitates forward-thinking education. Yet, schools consistently fall short in providing the practical tools and soft skills needed to help students start their own businesses someday, despite 76% of teens hoping to do so. Only 21% of students take business classes, and just 24% receive financial education.

In Naperville, high schools have largely limited business education opportunities, while middle and elementary schools offer little to none. This lack of early exposure not only stifles students’ entrepreneurial dreams but also denies them a platform to voice the issues they care about and create change in a world that is not waiting.

In April 2024, BizBuzz set out to reverse this trend.

By launching Naperville’s first major entrepreneurship camp and the state’s largest K–8 business competition at the College of DuPage, the following summer, BizBuzz built a program that gives Chicagoland students real-world business experience and practical entrepreneurial skills for any career path they pursue in the future. With over 65 staff and 1,000 students taught to date, it grew into more than a community of students doing “biz” and creating “buzz”—it became a culture of creativity, collaboration, and compassion.

Entrepreneur camps and competitions

This summer, BizBuzz is back with an even bigger, longer 8-week camp serving 120+ students and a flagship Fish Tank competition hosted at Benedictine University. With expanded curriculum tracks in social impact, product design, and pitch development, students will not only launch their own ventures but also explore how business can be used as a tool for good.

Looking ahead, the organization aims to expand BizBuzz beyond Illinois, bringing the curriculum to new school districts and communities across the country. They envision a future where every student has access to entrepreneurial education that is meaningful and mission-driven.

Spotlight Guests: Allen Xu, Co-Founder & President, and Aarav Khullar, Co-Founder & Vice President