Bridge Communities helps transition homeless families

Bridge Communities’ mission is to transition families experiencing homelessness to self-sufficiency by providing mentoring support, holistic services, and stable housing.

Bridge Communities is committed to providing unique, life-changing opportunities to families experiencing homelessness by working alongside them to improve their access to education and wage-earning opportunities, strengthen financial literacy, and coach them with valuable life skills.

Bridge Communities serves DuPage County families that are facing homelessness or at risk of becoming unhoused. These families have become homeless due to reasons such as divorce, domestic abuse, loss of employment, and health issues. In 2022, Bridge served a total of 95 families facing homelessness, including 99 adults and 184 children.

Since 1988, the work and mission of Bridge Communities has focused on creating equitable opportunities for the families we serve so that they can all achieve self-sufficiency.

Bridge Communities programs and services

Each family in the Bridge Communities Transitional Housing Program is paired with a Program Partner – a local community group or religious organization – which provides volunteer mentors and a portion of the funding to house the family in a Bridge apartment. For two years, each Bridge family receives:

• A safe, furnished apartment in a thriving DuPage County community

• A dedicated team of volunteer mentors that invests time and financial resources in the success of the family

• Weekly financial coaching/budgeting assistance and other life skills mentoring

• One-on-one career counseling and interview coaching, plus job readiness workshops and networking assistance

• Educational assessment and tutoring available for both children and adults

• Programming and enrichment activities specifically for children and youth

• Access to counseling and therapy services

• A nutrition program to strengthen healthy eating habits and how to shop on a budget

• A Case Manager to help support their individualized goal striving

Over the course of two years, client families develop a budget, track their expenses, and set financial goals. Clients also prepare for success in the workplace by building the skills and education necessary to secure a living wage job that will increase their earnings and benefits.

