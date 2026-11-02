Bridge Communities transitions families from homelessness to self-sufficiency

Bridge Communities provides free transitional housing to more than 100 DuPage County families experiencing homelessness each year. Its mission is to partner with families and their children, offering stable housing and transformational support so they can overcome homelessness and thrive for generations to come.

The organization began in 1988, when two Glen Ellyn businessmen, Mark Milligan and Bob Wahlgren, rented an apartment for a family facing homelessness. That act of kindness grew into a regional leader in family homelessness services. Today, Bridge Communities addresses homelessness and its root causes.

How does Bridge Communities work?

The Bridge model pairs safe, stable housing with the support families need to reach self-sufficiency. Each family works with a support team of case managers and trained volunteer mentors to identify and pursue their goals.

During their time with Bridge, families receive financial coaching, employment and education guidance, counseling, tutoring, children’s enrichment activities, and more. Through these transformative services, Bridge Communities creates an individualized approach to effectively guide its clients as they work to overcome homelessness.

The results are measurable. Among the 2025 client graduates, 91% secured permanent housing, 89% decreased their debt, and 100% reported being satisfied with their quality of life. Bridge Communities holds a Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency and has earned 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator, so donors can give with confidence.

Bridge relies on the generosity of the DuPage County community. There are many ways to support families working to overcome homelessness:

Spotlight Guest: Jen Bystry, Director of Community Engagement