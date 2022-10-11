BrightSide Theatre is Naperville’s ONLY professional theatre performing in the heart of its downtown historic district on the campus of North Central College. BrightSide Theatre is committed to Enlighten, Educate, and Entertain through comedies and inspirational stories from across the globe. A unique blend of award-winners, premieres, modern works and timeless classics meant to reflect upon and inform our community will inhabit BrightSide’s stage.

BrightSide Theatre Celebrates Season 10…Again

They are excited to celebrate their 10th Anniversary Season – Season 10 AGAIN!… even if it’s a year late. The season begins with what is considered to be the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me. Continuing the cabaret concert series with a smart and stylish film noir musical, Tony Award winner City of Angels, captures the gritty sights and sounds of Hollywood’s classic detective movies, all set to a brilliant, bluesy jazz score. The season continues with the classic comedy, from beloved playwright Neil Simon — The Odd Couple. They conclude their anniversary season with the mother of all musicals regarded as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy. They hope you will celebrate their 10th Anniversary with season packages and individual tickets on sale now!

Spotlight Guests

Julie Ann Kornak, Executive Director/ Founding Member Melanie Greenberg, President of the Board of Directors

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.