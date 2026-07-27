Building healthy communities with the Duly Health and Care Charitable Fund

Helping people and communities thrive is at the heart of everything done at the Duly Health and Care Charitable Fund. As one of the nation’s largest physician-led, multi-specialty healthcare practices, Duly is committed to helping individuals, families, and communities throughout the greater Chicago suburbs achieve better health, find more affordable services, and access exceptional care. Whether caring for patients in clinics or supporting neighbors through community partnerships, they are driven by compassion, dignity, and purpose.

Creating lasting impact for patients and the community

Every day, Duly Health and Care physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, medical assistants, therapists, technicians, patient service representatives, administrative professionals, and countless others work together to deliver exceptional care. That commitment extends far beyond their clinic walls through the Duly Health and Care Charitable Fund, which addresses the social factors that have a profound impact on health.

Established in 2010 by a group of Duly physicians who believed healthier communities begin with greater access to essential resources, the Charitable Fund invests in nonprofit organizations that improve community health throughout DuPage, Will, Kane, Kendall, and Cook counties. Since its inception, the Charitable Fund has awarded nearly $6 million to organizations working to address food insecurity, expand access to healthcare, provide affordable housing and supportive services, and promote community wellness.

Today, the Charitable Fund partners with leading nonprofit organizations to advance health equity and create lasting, measurable impact. Through strategic grantmaking, charitable sponsorships, and collaborative partnerships, the Charitable Fund supports innovative programs that help individuals and families overcome barriers to better health while strengthening the communities where Duly physicians and team members live and work.

Over $400,000 awarded to community nonprofits

The impact continues to grow. In 2025 alone, the Charitable Fund awarded more than $410,000 in grants to 40 nonprofit organizations serving communities across the region. Beyond financial support, the Charitable Fund also encourages physicians and team members to volunteer their time, share their expertise, and build meaningful relationships with local organizations, reinforcing Duly’s commitment to improving health beyond clinical care.

Together, these efforts demonstrate that building healthier communities requires collaboration. By investing in trusted nonprofit partners and addressing the root causes of poor health, the Charitable Fund is creating opportunities for individuals and families to thrive today while building a healthier future for generations to come.

Spotlight Guests: Vanessa C. Lichon, MD Dermatology, Mohs Surgery; Duly Charitable Fund Advisory Board Co-Chair, and Julie Lakner, Manager, Community Relations and Social Impact