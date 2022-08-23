Career & Networking Center Empowers Job Seekers

The Career & Networking Center (CNC) came into being as the result of a multi-phase grassroots effort to address the concerns of the underemployed and unemployed in our community. As a result, the Community Career Center opened its doors in September 1996 to assist individuals in developing the tools and resources needed to conduct a successful job search and return to work. In 2019, the Community Career Center, after much consideration decided to change its name to Career & Networking Center (CNC).

Today the CNC provides a supportive and professional environment where individuals can conduct a productive and successful job search, receive career-enhancing, professional development advice, and build their professional network. Under the umbrella of the, “Empower the Job Seeker” program, the Center works with clients to develop and execute a plan to find employment (or a better job) needed for greater financial stability and self-sufficiency. An expert group of Human Resources and other business professionals are available for individual consultation to assist individuals in setting reasonable goals and implementing strategies that meet their specific needs. Over the years CNC has helped thousands of unemployed and underemployed individuals get back to work.

