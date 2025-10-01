Chicago Sinfonietta is daringly different

A tenured orchestra and acclaimed cultural leader that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion by creating community through curated symphonic experiences, Chicago Sinfonietta is a modern 21st century orchestra that is redefining symphonic music, and the way it is performed.

As a source of community through music, ensuring and inspiring a continued investment in diversity and inclusivity in the genre of classical music to promote fairness and equity, the organization is recognized as ground-breaking, dynamic, and daring. With core values built around being culturally responsive and advocates of inclusivity in all aspects of the 38-year-old organization’s work, Chicago Sinfonietta’s unrelenting commitment to being at the forefront of innovation drives its high standard of symphonic experiences.

Chicago Sinfoinietta takes pride in leading by example with immersive audience engagement activities, impactful career development, education, and extensive community outreach programs.

New President and CEO Sydney Jackson

Sidney Jackson brings 19 years of progressive leadership experience in driving sustainable growth in the nonprofit sector, with a strong focus in organizational development, fundraising, cultivating relationships and developing community and education programs benefitting diverse communities.

“I went to school to be a professional opera singer, and I’m so glad to be here in the greater Chicagoland area. I always love coming to Naperville,” said Jackson.

Jackson’s unique, informed approach, blending strategic innovation and a deep commitment to equity and inclusion, has resulted in a dynamic perspective driving impactful change across arts, education, community health, and urban services sectors in today’s evolving landscape.

He joins Chicago Sinfonietta from the East Coast, where he has recently served as Vice President for Development of the distinguished 102-year-old New Jersey Symphony. During his tenure, amongst his accomplishments, Jackson spearheaded a multi-million-dollar fundraising initiative that surpassed its target and expanded donor engagement and long-term support, as well as created and launched the orchestra’s milestone Centennial celebration campaign.

Spotlight Guest: Sidney Jackson, President and CEO