Choosing kindness with Inside Out Club

Inside Out Club empowers youth to live each day with good character, fostering social-emotional skills and resilience through hands-on programs that make a lasting impact. Their mission is to help youth increase their emotional intelligence, prevent mental health challenges, and equip them with the soft skills needed for success in life and work. They envision a world where youth not only thrive but also give back, making a positive impact on their communities.

Inside Out Club helps youth to live each day with good character. Good character means being brave enough to ask questions, showing grit, resilience, and determination, allowing others to belong unconditionally, embracing their authentic selves, choosing kindness, and more – and to care for themselves, others, animals, and the planet.

Inside Out Club offers diverse programs for all ages

K-5 Series: Held at local elementary schools, this program meets for one hour weekly over five weeks. Each session engages kids in activities, discussions, and hands-on projects designed to teach key character skills like kindness, empathy, gratitude, and acceptance, empowering them to care for themselves, others, animals, and the planet.

Stand-Alone Events: Designed for groups and families with children as young as age 3, these fun, interactive events combine character education with service projects benefiting local nonprofits, fostering early social responsibility.

Business Designers 4 Good (BD4G): This program gives middle schoolers an authentic peer-based experience in entrepreneurship, social responsibility, emotional intelligence, and leadership, preparing them for future success.

SkillsBox10: Program for high school students that teaches ten essential life skills—including teamwork, time management, problem-solving, and public speaking—through the hands-on experience of planning and hosting a showcase event.

Each year, Inside Out Club positively impacts thousands of youth, who in turn use their skills to give back to local nonprofits and the community around them.

Spotlight Guest: Marion Ruthig, Founder & Executive Director