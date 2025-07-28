Classical music is for everyone with the DuPage Symphony Orchestra

The DuPage Symphony Orchestra is a vibrant, award-winning community orchestra bringing the joy and inspiration of live classical music to Naperville and the greater DuPage County region for over 70 years.

Led by long-time Music Director Maestra Barbara Schubert, the DSO performs a full season of concerts at Wentz Concert Hall on the campus of North Central College, featuring world-class guest artists, innovative programming, and engaging performances that delight seasoned concertgoers and newcomers alike.

Radiant Reflections: the upcoming season with the DuPage Symphony Orchestra

Each season, the DSO presents five main concerts, alongside open rehearsals, family-friendly performances, and free summer concerts in local parks, offering opportunities for audiences of all ages to experience the power of live orchestral music. Programming spans from beloved masterworks by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Brahms to exciting contemporary works by living composers, reflecting a commitment to artistic excellence and musical exploration.

Beyond the concerts, the DuPage Symphony Orchestra is deeply committed to music education and community engagement. They bring music to local schools through masterclasses and interactive performances, host the annual Young Artists Auditions to nurture emerging talent, and offer unique opportunities for local chamber ensembles to perform in their Preludes and Interludes series. These initiatives help foster a love of music in the next generation while strengthening connections across the community. During the past 2024/25 season, they reached over 5,000 students in DuPage County and beyond.

Making classical music accessible and affordable

With a mission to enrich the lives of the community through the performance and appreciation of symphonic music, the DSO is proud to offer affordable ticket options, including $5 student tickets, ensuring that live classical music remains accessible to all. Their “Symphony of Service” program also provides discounted tickets to veterans and active-duty military.

Whether you are a lifelong music lover or discovering the symphony for the first time, the DSO invites you to join them for an unforgettable live concert experience that will inspire, uplift, and connect you to your community through music.

Spotlight Guest: Jane Martin, DSO Cellist and Board Director