Community Access Naperville offers adults with disabilities inclusion

Community Access Naperville is a community-based day program that offers adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to participate in the community.

“Our hope and our purpose every day is to make sure our participants are actively engaging in the community and also contributing to it,” says CAN Executive Director Hannah Klinnert. “And what really drew me to the organization is the fact that it was started by moms who felt that there wasn’t a day program for their children as they graduated from high school. So they built this over the last ten years, and I am excited to be able to help join them.”

Nonprofit partnerships with Community Access Naperville

Each session includes volunteering at a local nonprofit and enjoying recreational activities with neurotypical peers. On an annual basis, CAN partners with over 15 local nonprofits, donating over 1800 community service hours at local food pantries, libraries, and other organizations like the Naperville Police Department and DuPage Children’s Museum. This significant contribution not only benefits the community but also instills a sense of accomplishment in CAN’s participants.

“It’s really important to make sure that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are not just in one spot, but we see them on a daily basis and they’re contributing to society,’ said Klinnert.

In addition to volunteering, participants dine at dozens of local restaurants and enjoy recreational activities throughout the area, building relationships with neurotypical peers and fostering more acceptance within the community.

Personalized attention and support for program participants

Unique to Community Access Naperville is the participant-to-staff ratio of 3:1 that allows personalized attention for those who may need higher support. The smaller ratio allows staff to develop activities that maximize each participant’s strengths and foster daily community integration, enabling everyone to thrive.

Spotlight Guest: Hannah Klinnert, Executive Director