Create your own adventure at Cantigny

Cantigny, in Wheaton, Illinois, is the 500-acre estate of Colonel Robert R. McCormick (1880–1955), longtime editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune and founder of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

It is home to gardens, the First Division Museum about the history of the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division in which McCormick served, and a championship 27-hole public golf course.

About Robert R. McCormick

Robert R. McCormick, born in 1880, lived on the grounds from the 1920s until his death in 1955. Cantigny is open to the public and part of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, a nonprofit public charity based in Chicago. It was named after a small village in France, where Colonel McCormick commanded an artillery battalion in 1918 as a member of the U.S. Army’s First Division. The Battle of Cantigny was America’s first victory in World War I.

Robert R. McCormick died in 1955 at age 74. His will established the Robert R. McCormick Charitable Trust and designated Cantigny as a public space for education and recreation. This extraordinary gift, now part of the McCormick Foundation, enriches our community every day and is enjoyed by more than 400,000 visitors each year. We invite you to enjoy the Colonel’s gift! Visit Cantigny Park and walk through history, enjoy nature, and create lasting family memories.

Cantigny Park opened to the public in 1958

The park is home to:

The First Division Museum, dedicated to the history of the “Big Red One,” the famed 1st Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. Many exhibits are interactive, and all of them provide fascinating insights about America’s military, past and present.

Cantigny Gardens, created in 1967 by renowned landscape architect Franz Lipp. Nearly 30 acres of display gardens, theme plantings, and statuary render exceptional beauty in all seasons.

Visitors Center, featuring a scale model of the estate under a glass floor, a 100-seat theater, Le Jardin at Cantigny Park (for banquets and weddings), and Bertie’s Café.

​Education Center, a LEED-certified prairie-style building opened in 2010, that serves as the hub for special programs, classes, and meetings.

Walking Trails (nearly 3 miles) and a spacious Picnic Area with Red Oak Farms Playground.

Cantigny Golf, designed by Roger Packard and opened for play in 1989. The 300-acre complex includes 27 scenic holes, the year-round Cantigny Golf Academy with TrackMan Range, the 9-hole Cantigny Youth Links, and a full-service clubhouse with dining and banquet facilities.

Throughout the year, Cantigny is host to numerous special events, concerts, weddings, garden tours, lectures, horticulture workshops, fitness classes, and more.

Spotlight Guests: Jessica Waszak, Curator, First Division Museum at Cantigny, and Gayln Piper, Director of Public Programs