DCM is On A Mission to Nurture Joyful Learning Discoveries

At DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM), kids are inspired to be curious, creative, and full of wonder. Designed for children ages 0 to 10, the Museum invites families to explore hands-on exhibits where learning happens through play.

Imagine building towering structures with giant blocks, experimenting with gravity, and discovering the properties of air and water. From babies crawling through soft play spaces to young inventors problem-solving in engineering exhibits, there’s something to captivate and engage every age.

Play isn’t just fun — it’s essential for learning and development

Through meaningful, joyful, interactive social experiences, children build important skills in problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration at DCM. Research shows that playful learning helps boost confidence, persistence, and curiosity – all critical for future exploration and solution-building.

For the littlest explorers, DCM offers special spaces just for children under two years. These thoughtfully designed areas encourage brain development and cater to the unique abilities of infants and toddlers. Whether sorting and stacking blocks or engaging in sensory exploration, every Museum moment supports early growth.

At DuPage Children’s Museum, the fun doesn’t stop with exhibits

DCM hosts seasonal programs, family nights, and special events year-round. Families can get creative in the art studio, explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) concepts, and celebrate playful moments together. Join us for the Love Bug Dance coming up on February 13!

A visit to DuPage Children’s Museum is more than just a day of fun — it’s an investment in your child’s growth and development. Come play, learn, and create memories with your little ones. There’s always something new to discover at DCM!

Spotlight Guest: Kimberly Stull, Executive Vice President of Joyful Learning, DuPage Children’s Museum