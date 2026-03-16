Dependable rides for older adults with Ride Assist Naperville

Ride Assist Naperville is a nonprofit that provides safe, affordable, and dependable transportation for Naperville senior citizens to their medical appointments. RAN started in 2017 because of the work of dedicated members of the Naperville Senior Task Force. Since then, RAN has given over 16,250 rides.

“My neighbor told me about it (RAN),” said Maria Hodgman, a client of Ride Assist Naperville. “And then I broke my arm, and I couldn’t drive for many months. And so I got a ride with RAN twice a week.”

How does Ride Assist Naperville work?

A carefully screened and trained Ride Assist volunteer driver will pick up the senior (minimum age 60) at home, drive them to their medical appointment, wait with them, and drive them back home again. All volunteer drivers are insured and trained before giving a ride. They use their own vehicles to provide rides. Rides are available by appointment only, seven days a week, and must be made at least seven days in advance.

“I really liked just the opportunity to be able to provide a safe environment for people to get to and from their medical appointments,” said Cece Barnett, a volunteer with Ride Assist Naperville.

Ride Assist Naperville asks for a voluntary $15 donation for each round-trip ride, with no extra cost for an extra passenger. No money is given to the driver, and no tipping is allowed. No rider is required to pay for their rides; it is a suggested donation only. RAN offers rides within the greater Naperville area and includes major hospitals.

“It’s so rewarding. It offers flexibility. You make connections, and you’re supporting seniors and providing a safe transport for them to and from their homes. And I it’s just given me a lot of pleasure to be able to be a part of this organization,” said Barnett.

Spotlight Guests: Cece Barnett, Volunteer, and Maria Hodgman, Rider