Discover the DuPage Symphony Orchestra: a melodious journey

Welcome to the DuPage Symphony Orchestra (DSO), a beacon of cultural excellence in DuPage County. Celebrating over 70 years this season, the DSO brings world-class symphonic music to the community through captivating performances and diverse programming.

Their mission is to provide inspiration and cultural enrichment through musical excellence, educational programs, and community outreach. Under Maestra Barbara Schubert’s leadership, our talented volunteer musicians perform a wide repertoire, from well-known favorites to rarely-heard masterpieces. Each season, the DSO presents concerts that showcase the depth and breadth of orchestral music, making it accessible for everyone.

Community engagement and education

The DSO is committed to fostering a love for music within the community. Their educational outreach programs provide young musicians with opportunities to develop their talents and perform with a professional orchestra. Additionally, the Connect with Music program and pre-concert lectures offer engaging insights into the music we perform.

Special performances and season highlights

The DSO’s 71st concert season is filled with diverse and captivating performances. Highlights include:

Bold Beginnings – 10/13/24: Borodin’s Symphony No. 2 and a world premiere by high school composer Angel Alday.

Scandinavian Showcase – 11/16/24: Works by Grieg, Nielsen, Gade, and Sibelius’s Violin Concerto by Ariel Horowitz.

Holiday Magic – 12/15/24: A festive mix of seasonal tunes with a special surprise visit.

Beyond Beautiful – 2/16/25: Forsyth’s Viola Concerto by Rose Armbrust Griffin and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6.

Young at Heart – 3/16/25: Featuring the 2025 Young Artists Audition Winner and Young Naperville Singers, with Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

Mexican Montage – 5/17/25: Celebrating Mexican heritage with works by Copland, Márquez, and Chávez, performed by Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner.

The DSO invites the community to experience the magic of live symphonic music. Visit their website for more information about the season, educational programs, and community initiatives. Follow on social media for the latest updates and event announcements.

Support the DuPage Symphony Orchestra

Continued support helps bring exceptional music and educational programs to the community. Consider making a donation or subscribing to the DSO to ensure that symphonic music thrives in DuPage County for generations to come.

Discover the DuPage Symphony Orchestra today and experience the power of live music!

Spotlight Guests: Jane Clark, Board President and Brooke Wiseman, Executive Vice President