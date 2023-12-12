DuPage Foundation and DuPage County create grant program partnership

The DuPage Community Transformation Partnership (DCTP) is a $10 million grant program between DuPage County and DuPage Foundation that supports social service not-for-profit organizations helping DuPage County residents with food insecurity, housing instability, mental health, and substance use disorder.

DuPage Community Transformation Partnership

In 2022, the DuPage County Board voted to execute an agreement allocating $10.6 million to DuPage Foundation in federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the DCTP. The Foundation received $600,000 to administer the program and disburse the ARPA funds on behalf of the County. More than $6.2 million has been awarded in Immediate Intervention and Transformational grants to date. A complete list of grantees since the start of the partnership is located here. Additional grant opportunities will be offered in 2024. The DCTP also recently earned a 2023 achievement award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for this innovative collaboration between DuPage County and DuPage Foundation.

About DuPage Foundation

Established in 1986, DuPage Foundation’s mission is to raise the quality of life throughout DuPage County and to help area residents and organizations realize their unique charitable goals. The Foundation supports community not-for-profits and fosters key partnerships to address critical issues affecting DuPage County. As a 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation receives contributions and bequests from individuals, corporations, organizations, and foundations seeking to make a difference for the community and the causes that matter most. Since its inception, DuPage Foundation has grown to more than $135 million in assets and awarded more than $85 million in grants to not-for-profits serving the residents of DuPage County and beyond.

About DuPage County

DuPage County is the second-largest County in the state, with more than 930,000 residents. The DuPage County Community Services department works to improve the well-being of county residents through direct services as well as strategic partnerships with other government and not-for-profit organizations.

Results of the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership

DuPage Foundation has a long history of fostering collaboration and creating strategic partnerships; however, this latest partnership is transforming the Foundation’s systems, approach, and impact. Results from the first round of Immediate Intervention Grants include:

183,000 individuals received food 450 households maintained housing Nearly 3,000 counseling sessions supported individuals and families in need of support

Through strategic grantmaking, personalized charitable services to donors and their professional advisors, and resources to assist not-for-profit organizations, DuPage Foundation is the community’s philanthropic leader—Doing a world of good in our backyard.®