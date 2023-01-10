More than 15 years ago, DuPage Foundation’s Next Generation Initiative (NGI) began with a small group of individuals looking to inspire the next generation of philanthropic leaders to make an impact through their charitable giving.

Today, the DuPage Foundation’s Next Generation Initiative welcomes members from different backgrounds and age groups who share a common purpose: to connect, learn and give back as they make a difference in DuPage. NGI hosts a mix of activities for members each year, including social events, volunteer projects, and more. Since its inception, NGI has granted more than $130,000 to local not-for-profit organizations.

DuPage Foundation’s Next Generation Initiative hosts fun social event

NGI’s annual Charity Trivia Night will be held at Empire Burgers and Brews on February 2, 2023. Teams of 6 will compete for the opportunity to recommend a grant to their favorite DuPage not-for-profit. Learn more at dupagefoundation.org/upcomingevents

About the DuPage Foundation

DuPage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) community foundation, is the philanthropic leader in DuPage County, Illinois. Established in 1986 to raise the quality of life throughout DuPage County, DuPage Foundation helps area residents and organizations realize their unique charitable goals, provides impactful support to our community’s not-for-profits and fosters key partnerships to address critical issues affecting DuPage County.

Since its inception, DuPage Foundation has grown to more than $130 million in assets and awarded more than $70 million in grants to not-for-profits serving the residents of DuPage County and beyond. Thank you for supporting DuPage Foundation and helping us continue doing a world of good in our own backyard.®

