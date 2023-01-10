DuPagePads believes success starts with housing

DuPagePads was founded in 1985 after a county-wide need for emergency shelter was identified due to the increasing number of county residents facing homelessness. For more than 37 years, DuPagePads has transformed into the largest and most inclusive provider of year-round shelter, comprehensive services, and supportive housing for families and individuals who are experiencing homelessness in the county.

What services does DuPagePads offer?

Their services begin by addressing the most basic need for shelter and food at their newly acquired Interim Housing Center to ensure shelter, safety, and prevent hunger. Case managers address the barriers that resulted in homelessness by providing clients with a variety of services with the ultimate goal of obtaining stable housing, improved health, and financial stability. To provide these services, they work with more than 4,000 volunteers, 160 congregations, businesses, and social service partners, and over 60 health service providers. Their vision is that all those served will have a home. Their solution to ending homelessness is housing coupled with wrap-around support services and employment opportunities.

DuPagePads IS the solution to end homelessness — because when someone believes in you, everything can change.

Spotlight Guest

Jenaleigh Turner MSW, LSW, Supportive Housing Director

