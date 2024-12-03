Edward Foundation mission remains after Endeavor Health merger

The Edward Foundation is the non-profit fundraising arm of Edward Hospital and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital. The Foundation’s mission is to help Edward and Linden Oaks provide the highest quality services, technology, facilities, and staff to the communities they serve.

The Foundation is still an independent entity, even after the merger into Endeavor Health.

Maintaining patient care for Naperville residents

The healthcare industry is ever-changing, and the Edward Foundation ensures Edward Hospital can respond to those challenges while maintaining the highest standards of care.

Edward Hospital serves as the health safety net for the community. With more than one million residents in the region, each with a different set of conditions, risks, and ailments, the team of medical professionals must be ready to diagnose and treat any patient at any time.

For these reasons, philanthropy has become critical to ensuring Edward remains a leading hospital in the region, with the finest physicians, facilities, technologies, and treatment options that save lives every day.

How the Edward Foundation serves the community

Since 1993, the Foundation has partnered with individuals, businesses, and grant-making organizations to help fund major projects benefiting our service area’s patients. Pivotal improvements underwritten by the Foundation include the construction and expansion of the Edward Cancer Center and Plainfield Cancer Center, the purchase of a 3-T MRI Scanner, expansion, and renovation of the newborn and pediatric intensive care units at Edward, construction of the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Edward, installation of a Perinatal Bereavement Room, and recently, the purchase of a TrueBeam Linear Accelerator for radiation therapy.

The Foundation also supports educational grants and scholarship opportunities for staff seeking to expand their patient care knowledge and skills. Specialty patient services are also supported by the Foundation, including Edward’s Care Center, which provides services to children who’ve experienced sexual abuse.

Spotlight Guest: Brett Skeen, Executive Director