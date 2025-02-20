Find your place to volunteer with Giving DuPage

Giving DuPage was founded in 2001 by two philanthropists who felt that the community was unaware of the countless way to share their time, treasure and talents with others. As the county’s volunteer center, they connect individuals, businesses, and groups to meaningful volunteer opportunities that strengthen the fabric of the community. Since its founding, they are committed to building a culture of service, where people come together to make a lasting impact.

Want to give back? Visit the volunteer portal

The organization is proud to host a volunteer platform dedicated to volunteering throughout DuPage County, including more than 945 volunteer opportunities, in-kind donations, nonprofit jobs, and community events across 400 local nonprofits, all searchable by cause, keywords, interest, location, and more.

Through partnerships with local nonprofits, they work collaboratively to strengthen and support the organizations that are the backbone of the community. By matching volunteers with opportunities that align with their passions and skills, they help amplify these nonprofits’ work, ensuring that they have the resources needed to thrive.

Giving DuPage Days offers the chance to rally behind local nonprofits

One of the highlights of the year is Giving DuPage Days, a county-wide, 24-hour fundraising event designed to support local nonprofits. This event brings together individuals, businesses, and organizations to rally behind the causes they care about most. During Giving DuPage Days, donors have the opportunity to make a direct impact on the nonprofits that are working tirelessly to address critical issues in our community.

Make DuPage County a better place for all by being part of the growing movement of giving and service.

Spotlight Guests: Taylor Endicott, Program Manager, and Jonathan Kruger, Board Director