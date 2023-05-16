Forest Preserve District of DuPage County connects people/nature

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County acquires, preserves, protects, and restores the natural resources in DuPage County while providing opportunities for people to connect with nature. For over 100 years they have strived to protect and improve the county’s natural areas while providing high-quality educational and recreational experiences for the people who call DuPage home.

Preserve projects

The Forest Preserve District has over 26,000 acres and various buildings and forest preserve features and continually works to protect and restore natural areas, improve outdoor recreational experiences, and invest in existing facilities.

Many of these efforts are part of the Forest Preserve District’s 2019 Master Plan (PDF) , which resulted from a robust two-year effort to inventory current holdings, compare similar agencies, and gather opinions from the public, volunteers, staff, commissioners, and special-interest groups. The resulting certified master plan projects and initiatives will guide much of the Forest Preserve District’s efforts through 2024. Additional information on their preserve projects are also available online.

Get involved with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

Volunteering with the organization is a great way to give back, immerse yourself in nature, and share your time and talents. Volunteers help restore habitats, care for wildlife, and host recreational and cultural programs. They welcome individual or group volunteers.

Generous gifts from individuals, companies, and organizations help sustain DuPage forest preserves and inspires the work they do to make them incredible places to visit. They invite the community to partner with the nonprofit Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping connect people to nature. By getting involved and supporting them, you are helping them fulfill their mission to maintain nearly 26,000 acres, over 60 forest preserves, 166 miles of trails, 31 lakes, and seven education centers.

Spotlight welcomed Daniel Hebreard, President of the Board of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.