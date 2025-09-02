Foster adoptable kittens and their mama cats with Kittenville

Kittenville is a non-profit animal welfare organization that exists to create a safe and welcoming environment for adoptable cats and kittens.

They help these abandoned and neglected cats and kittens by caring for them in foster homes before they are adopted.

“Goodbye is the goal of fostering”

Foster volunteers take care of cats and kittens in their homes until they are ready to be adopted. The organization tends to all medical needs, including attending to pregnant cats, giving vaccinations and medication, and spaying and neutering, so that when the felines are ready to go home, they are healthy.

“One thing we talk about all the time in fostering is ‘goodbye is the goal of fostering.’ Meaning? Saying goodbye to them. You are now at a point where they are healthy, they are socialized, and they are ready to move on to their new family,” said Susan O’Day, President and Chief Kitten Officer of Kittenville.

Kittenville is transforming feline animal welfare

Kittenville sets higher standards in the way cats are treated through science-based methodology and technology. They spay and neuter all pets before adoption so that they do not contribute to cat overpopulation issues, and evangelize the benefits of spay/neuter programs and work extensively with Spay Illinois to promote low-cost spay and neuter services.

Kittenville participates in the animal welfare community by actively seeking the latest information in feline veterinary care and following the latest science-based standards for shelter medicine. They participate in the feline welfare community by participating in continuing education, sharing information, and connecting other volunteer fosters to available resources.

Spotlight Guest: Susan O’Day, President and Chief Kitten Officer