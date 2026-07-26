Have fun while serving the community with the Naperville Jaycees

The Naperville Jaycees, the local chapter of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, was chartered in 1954 as a group of young professionals wholly dedicated to personal and professional growth through volunteer fundraising and community service.

In addition to planning public fundraising events, there are many other aspects to the Jaycees. The group has numerous social gatherings, organizes philanthropic efforts like food-drives, members participate in service projects such as DuPage River clean-up, and perform grant research in effort to give tens of thousands of dollars in donations to other local 501c3 organizations annually.

One “Last Fling” of the summer

Since 1983, the group has organized and staffed the Last Fling, its most well known accomplishment, in close cooperation with the City of Naperville, the Naperville Park District, numerous Naperville community organizations, and many hundreds of volunteers. Proceeds from the Last Fling over the past four decades have exceeded $4M for other nonprofit organizations in Naperville and surrounding communities.

The funds raised by the Last Fling have gone towards some very recognizable landmarks; Jaycee Marina and the Naperville Jaycees ADA Playground along the Riverwalk, the Jaycees Gazebo at Fredenhagen Park and recently, Naperville Jaycees Park near the Municipal Center. In addition, significant contributions were made towards other local attractions; Wentz Hall, Century Walk and Moser Tower to name just a few.

The schedule of events for the 2026 Last Fling

The 2026 Last Fling will happen Labor Day Weekend, Friday, September 4 through Monday, September 7 as an end-of-summer block party-style event all along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. From Friday at 5pm when event gates open until gates closure at 6PM Monday, the event will provide exciting live musical acts, fun family entertainment, and a wide variety of exposition booths. food, beverages, and carnival rides and games!

Scheduled musical headliner on Friday is Hairbangers Ball, Saturday is Hillbilly Rockstarz, Sunday is Sixteen Candles and Hi Infidelity on Monday with more of Chicago’s favorites entertaining the crowd all weekend-long!

Bright and early on Saturday, September 5, the first of many Family-friendly Activities can be found at the Riverwalk Amphitheater; these will continue until late afternoon Monday. Also to note; Sunday is Special Needs Day at the Last Fling, where patrons with special needs will receive priority, no-wait seating with an exclusive wristband. Take advantage of Unlimited Rides available as the following: $30 Saturday & Sunday Afternoon Wristbands valid 12-4pm, $40 Friday, Saturday & Sunday Evening Wristband valid 5-9:30pm and $40 Monday All Day Wristband valid from 11am-5pm

On Monday, the Naperville Jaycees Parade will kick-off at 10AM near Naperville North High School, winding its way through Downtown Naperville and ending near Naperville Central High School. You can follow along with the parade locally via NCTV17 at Xfinity Channel 17 or simulcast & video-on-demand from anywhere in the world via nctv17.org

Just following the parade at 12PM , a complimentary lunch for Military Veterans, will be held in the Sponsors’ Area, near the Jackson Avenue Stage. Anyone with valid military ID is welcomed to attend.

Updated security measures are in place so please plan ahead! These include a clear bag policy, metal detection, requirements relating to minors and a list of items excluded from the event space. Visit lastfling.org to learn more!

The Naperville Jaycees meet the 2nd Tuesday of each month starting at 7pm upstairs at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 at 908 W. Jackson Ave. Anyone interested in learning more about the organization or wanting to get involved in giving back can contact jcinfo@naperjaycees.org for details!

Spotlight Guests: Jodi Bernicky, Volunteer at Large, and Jack Wood, Incoming President