The mission of Hesed House is to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, shelter the homeless and give people the chance to hope again. Hesed House is a national model for ending homelessness – one person, one family at a time.

The area’s largest comprehensive resource center dedicated to helping people facing homelessness

With on-site emergency shelters for men, women, and families, on-site and off-site supportive housing, homeless prevention services, case management, and many other programs, the organization cares for hundreds of people from Naperville, Aurora, and the surrounding areas daily.

There are two on-site shelter programs as well as supportive housing programs both on-site and in the community. The Overnight Emergency Shelter is available to adults in need of housing, while the Family Shelter is open to families with children. There is no limit on the time for someone to stay at Hesed House; however, most guests find housing within a few weeks.

More than 7,500 volunteers serve at Hesed House each year

Volunteers make the work possible. Representing over 90 area churches, businesses, and service organizations, these groups are a special part of the organization’s fabric. They help provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and they share hope for those experiencing homelessness every year.

One Hesed House guest recently shared, “I don’t know what I would have done without Hesed House.” In 2024, 695 households received help through the homeless prevention program so that they could remain housed. Additionally, whether it is through one of the critical partnerships housed in the Comprehensive Resource Center, the move-out ministry, bike ministry, or another program, they do all they can to ensure that those who do come through the doors can get the support they need.

