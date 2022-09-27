Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA Serves the Community

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) is an independent 501(c)(3) voluntary, non-profit, social, educational, and cultural organization registered under the laws of the United States. The mission of HSS is to bring the diverse Hindu American community together and collectively contribute towards serving local communities.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA conducts regular value-based education programs for children, youth, and adults through its more than 225 branches nationwide with the goal to develop members that can work for the greater good of the American community.

HSS instills and fosters a sense of civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism through service activities and outreach projects.

Some of them are highlighted here:

Yoga for Health and Health for Humanity

This program trains all participants to practice “Sun Salutations,” also called “Surya Namaskar.” During the last 15 years, several thousand participants have enthusiastically participated in this activity, and several Mayors, Governors, Congressmen, and Senators have encouraged their constituents to participate in this activity by issuing proclamations.

Guru Vandana

Children from HSS Naperville-Aurora conduct “Guru Vandana,” to honor teachers from the school districts of the Western suburbs of Chicagoland. This event occurs in May to coincide with Teachers Appreciation week observed nationwide.

Universal Oneness Day

On the occasion of the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, HSS volunteers visit local first responders and civic officials to tie a string bracelet called “rakhi” around their wrists. They extend greetings and wishes for their well-being and safety. Since 2008, HSS Naperville Aurora volunteers have appreciated Firefighters, Police Officers, Congressmen, Mayors, and Diversity-Equity and Inclusion officers in Naperville, Aurora, and Bolingbrook suburbs of Chicagoland.

Sewa or Service to Humanity

The service projects undertaken by HSS include roadside cleaning, blood donation drives, tutoring in schools, providing school bag kits to the needy at the beginning of the school year, and food donation during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali. During the COVID-19 nationwide health emergency, HSS coordinated with other organizations to help over 45,000 families and 350 organizations across 198 cities in the US.

HSS Naperville Aurora chapter’s service activities include serving Loaves & Fishes, Aurora Interfaith and Marie Wilkinson food banks, Dupage county’s Highway cleanup program, and Naperville’s ‘adopt a drain program’. During the Covid-19 pandemic, HSS Naperville served 11 organizations for procuring PPE & food supplies.

More information about HSS can be found on Facebook and Instagram. The Naperville-Aurora chapter that serves the local community can be reached at hss.naperville@gmail.com and found on Facebook.

