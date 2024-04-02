Homeless shelter Hesed House seeks to end homelessness

The culmination of over four decades of strategic evolution, Hesed House is the second-largest homeless shelter in Illinois and the largest shelter outside of Chicago.

The campus of centralized, highly skilled professionals collaborate to provide the tools necessary to help individuals and families break free of the shackles binding them to homelessness. With the help of professional staff and alliances with outside agencies, over a thousand people are served through Hesed House’s shelter and three housing programs annually.

Hesed House provides more than just a homeless shelter

As the area’s largest Comprehensive Homeless Resource Center, people receive support related to housing, support systems, life skills, legal issues, physical/emotional abuse, mental/physical health, and much more. Hesed House sees newly homeless families and individuals each day, and they work to help them move back into independent living while meeting their unique needs. The organization has onsite overnight emergency shelters for men, women, and families, as well as on-site and off-site supportive housing, homeless prevention programs, case management, and much more!

Volunteers help provide hope and dignity for those facing homelessness

Typically, more than 7,500+ volunteers serve at Hesed House each year. These groups are a special part of the organization’s fabric, representing over 90 area churches, businesses, and service organizations. They help provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner and share hope for those experiencing homelessness every year.