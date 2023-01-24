Indian Prairie Educational Foundation uplifts D204 students & staff

The Indian Prairie Educational Foundation (IPEF) has partnered with the Indian Prairie School District 204 since 1988. Together they enrich education for students by supporting their academic, artistic, emotional, and physical needs. The vision of the foundation is for students to achieve academic success through unique opportunities and exposure to inspiring possibilities, for staff to develop their full teaching potential, and for the community to work together in support of the school district.

Student academic and wellness programs are a key focus for the IPEF. They proudly fund the district’s award-winning Fine Arts programs including Holiday Concerts and the annual Fine Arts Festival. The Fine Arts Festival is the largest one-day event in IPSD 204 and features art and musical performances from students in grades pre-K through 12. IPEF also supports STEM-related programs throughout District 204 such as robotics clubs and the Project Lead the Way curriculum for future engineers.

The Indian Prairie Educational Foundation focuses on students physical and mental health

Student health and wellness is a growing area of need in the district. The Indian Prairie Educational Foundation funds mental health counseling for middle and high school students through the Back on Track program. It also helps to provide the free biennial Young Hearts for Life cardiac screenings for all of their high school students. Additionally, the foundation is proud to support disadvantaged IPSD 204 families through the Kid Essentials program, where basic essentials including school supplies, food, and clothing are provided for our homeless and low-income students.

Standing with the teachers and staff of District 204

A significant part of IPEF’s programming is supporting District 204 teachers and staff. The foundation selects and funds grants for projects that provide new concepts for creative teaching through their Teacher Innovation Grants program. Those grants that are funded are then implemented within the classroom to provide academic enrichments and curricular enhancements for students. The foundation also proudly supports the monthly A+ Award. Monthly, an educator is selected from student, parent, and community member recommendations and is then recognized in a surprise ceremony for going above and beyond for their students.

IPEF is honored to be able to provide these and other support programs for IPSD 204 staff and students. To learn more about the foundation, please visit their website.

Spotlight guests from the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation (IPEF)

Dr. Trudie Ranson, Executive Director

Saba Haider, IPEF Board Director